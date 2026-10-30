Nagaland literature festival highlights preservation of indigenous oral traditions, myths, folklore

Kohima, : The sixth edition of the Nagaland Literature Festival, which began here on Friday, highlighted the importance of preserving indigenous oral traditions, myths and folklore, with speakers calling for greater recognition and support for homegrown literary talent.

Delivering the keynote address at the two-day festival, organised by Writers Collective Kohima under the theme 'From Hearth to Page' here, MLA & Advisor for School Education Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome said Naga society, with its predominantly oral history, had a rich repository of ancestral knowledge and storytelling traditions that needed to be preserved through literature.

He said myths and folklore were deeply connected with the past and served as important vehicles for transmitting moral values, cultural identity and collective experiences across generations.

Drawing parallels with Greek and Roman mythology and referencing literary and philosophical thinkers, Yhome said stories were constantly created, retold and reinterpreted, while writers have an important role in challenging stereotypes and presenting the diverse identities and experiences of the Northeast.

He also highlighted the significance of indigenous beliefs, rituals and traditional knowledge systems as valuable sources of literary creativity.

Earlier, Writers Collective Kohima president Vishü Rita Krocha said the collective was formed in 2019 by four literature enthusiasts with the primary objective of promoting Naga literature and storytelling through the Nagaland Literature Festival.

The collective, which now has 11 members, organised its first festival in 2021 and has continued the initiative despite financial constraints, she said.

Krocha said the theme 'From Hearth to Page' sought to explore the transition of Naga heritage from oral storytelling around traditional kitchen hearths to contemporary written, published and digital forms.

Emphasising the need for institutional support, she called upon the state government to invest in the literary and artistic development of young people, saying initiatives promoting literature should receive greater support.

The festival also marked the introduction of the inaugural NLF Prizes for Poetry, Short Story and Essay, which received over 80 entries.

The winners will be announced at the closing ceremony on Friday.

Four books were released during the inaugural programme, while the two-day event features literary discussions, oral storytelling, performances and stalls showcasing books, creative works and local products.

Publishers including Woods Publishers, Barweaver, PenThrill, Heritage and 6th Finger are participating in the festival.

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