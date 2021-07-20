Home / Cities / Others / No BJP representation on PMRDA planing committee irks party leaders
HT Image
HT Image
others

No BJP representation on PMRDA planing committee irks party leaders

PUNE The Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) has kept the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) away from the planning committee of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA)
READ FULL STORY
By Ahay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 07:45 PM IST

PUNE The Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) has kept the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) away from the planning committee of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Instead of appointing any elected BJP member, MVA appointed MP Sanjay Raut and former minister Tanaji Sawant, who are not from Pune, to the committee.

Pune MP Girish Bapat, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, PCMC Mayor and other BJP MLAs are not on the committee and the BJP alleged the MVA is playing politics.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is doing party politics. MP Sanjay Raut and Sena leader Tanaji Sawant do not have any relation with Pune. CM appointed them on the PMRDA planning committee.”

An official BJP statement said, “BJP is ruling in both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations. Ideally, the mayors or standing committee chairmen should be nominated members. The ruling party avoided MP Girish Bapat and other BJP MLAs on it.”

The planning committee consists of 30 members. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was not possible to hold elections. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is the PMRDA committee president.

The Maharashtra government appointed MP Supriya Sule, MP Sanjay Raut, MP Shrirang Barne, MLA Tanaji Sawant, Sangram Thopate, Sunil Shelke and Sanjay Jagtap. Rest of the committee members all are government officers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.