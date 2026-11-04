Berhampur , Around 40 students from five government-run Industrial Training Institutes and a state-run engineering school have started providing free repair services for electrical and electronic equipment and water supply systems in cyclone Arnab-ravaged Ganjam district, with Aska, the worst-affected town, being their primary focus. Odisha: ITI students extend free repair services for electrical gadgets in flood-hit Ganjam

The students, belonging to electrical, electronics and plumber trades at ITIs in Berhampur, Sheragada, Purushottampur, Hinjilicut and Chhatrapur, and the UCP Engineering School, have been engaged in the restoration work since Monday.

They have already repaired damaged electrical equipment at the Aska Sub-Divisional Hospital, which was submerged in floodwaters.

Divided into six teams, the students on Tuesday repaired electrical appliances, including air conditioners, motor pumps and other equipment, besides undertaking plumbing work in several households, said Arpita Priyadarshibi, District Skill Development and Employment Officer .

"The students are striving to restore normalcy in people's lives by repairing damaged electrical equipment and water supply systems," she said.

The restoration work is being carried out under the direct supervision of the district administration, with each team placed under an individual supervisor.

"By connecting technical education with social service, these young students have successfully demonstrated their skills in post-disaster rehabilitation and restoration work," said Ranjan Kumar Parida, principal of ITI, Berhampur.

Water supply and electricity services have been disrupted in several parts of Ganjam district due to heavy rains and subsequent flooding.

Water-lifting pumps and other electrical equipment used by households and government establishments have been damaged and rendered non-functional.

"Since thousands of families have been affected by the cyclone-induced rains and urgently require skilled manpower, the district administration decided to deploy students to the affected areas to provide assistance. Accordingly, we have deputed the students on a rotational basis," the principal said.

The students will continue to visit affected areas over the next few days, the DSDEO said.

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