Odisha to form assembly committee for inspection of work around Jagannath temple

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising demands from the opposition members for inspection of the ongoing excavations around the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri town, the Odisha government on Tuesday told the state Assembly that it is ready to constitute a House committee for inspection of the project.

Excavation work within the 100-meter radius of the temple is in progress for construction of public toilets, drinking water kiosks, rest sheds and passageways for devotees on all the four sides of the temple that has raised the hackles of officials of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) as well as the local people in Puri. The local chapter of ASI recently said as per AMASR Act of 1958 and 2010 Validation Amendment Act of Ancient Monuments, no new construction is allowed within the protected area of 100 meter, excluding repairing and renovation works of the existing structures.

Parliamentary affairs minister Bikram Keshari Arukh said an assembly committee will be formed to inspect the heritage corridor project around the temple, but claimed that there is no threat of damage to the temple from the ongoing excavations.

Earlier in the day, raising the issue during the zero hour of the Assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Puri, Jayant Sarangi alleged that cracks were seen in the Jagannath temple after the ongoing heritage corridor work started. “The government will be held responsible if any damage is caused to the shrine in the name of development. An expert committee should be formed to inspect the ongoing work around the temple,” Sarangi said.

Congress legislative party leader Narasingha Mishra also alleged that permission of ASI is needed which has not been taken. “Experts say this work in the name of development will pose serious threats to the temple. Development must not lead to destructions,” Mishra said.

Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Debi Mishra asked if the opposition wanted a discussion on the issue in the Assembly. Why did they create ruckus which subsequently led to adjournment of the session, he asked.