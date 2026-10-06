House of Himalayas crosses ₹6 crore in sales since launch

House of Himalayas, Uttarakhand’s umbrella brand for locally produced goods, has recorded around ₹6 crore in business since its launch, according to the state government. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

The brand was launched in December 2023 at the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled it. The government said the launch gave the initiative national branding and linked it with the “Vocal for Local” and “Local for Global” concepts.

House of Himalayas currently includes 83 products, including 60 described as distinctive products. Its portfolio covers hill pulses, grains, spices, honey, oils, herbal and personal care products, as well as handicrafts. Categories listed on its website include millets, pulses, rice, oil and ghee, spices, honey, herbal products, bakery, personal care and handicrafts.

The initiative has a women-focused livelihood model. Around 5,500 direct women beneficiaries associated with 55 cluster-level federations are linked to the economic activity generated through the brand, according to the government.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the brand was intended to provide national and international markets for products made by women, farmers and rural entrepreneurs in Uttarakhand. He said the government’s aim was to take products made in the state’s villages to global markets and ensure direct economic benefits for women self-help groups and local producers.

The government said the products are being marketed with modern packaging, quality and integrated branding.

Online availability has expanded the brand’s reach beyond local markets. House of Himalayas products can be bought through Amazon and Flipkart, while Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket provide quick-commerce access. The brand also has its own D2C website for direct purchases.

According to the government, products are also being made available in the US and Canada through Amazon Global. The information provided does not include separate sales figures for domestic and overseas markets.

The government said the initiative is aimed at taking Uttarakhand’s local products to wider markets while supporting rural women, farmers and entrepreneurs.