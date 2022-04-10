Power men strike work as FIRs registered against MLC, ExEn
The Georgetown police registered an FIR against BJP MLC Surendra Chaudhary and around 20 of his unidentified aides in connection with the alleged assault on power department executive engineer of Tagore Town Manoj Agarwal on Friday.
Another case has been registered against Agarwal on the complaint of the MLC under different sections of the IPC, including SC/ST Act.
Power department officials and employees, under the Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, staged a protest against the assault on Agarwal and handed over a memorandum to chief engineer Vinod Gangwar on Saturday, with a warning that they would boycott work if no action was taken soon against the MLC.
The employees later decided to boycott work on Saturday evening itself and did not suspend their strike even after an FIR was lodged against the MLC, “because a case registered against the executive engineer.”
Samiti leader Vijay Tiwari said the employees have decided to boycott work as, instead of arresting the MLC, a case has been registered against the executive engineer. The strike will not be called off until the arrest of the MLC and withdrawal of FIR against the executive engineer, he added.
Meanwhile, Agarwal claimed that the MLC, accompanied by his supporters, reached his office and tried to drag him into his SUV. However, they failed in their attempt due to the protest of other employees at the spot. “The MLC was trying to put pressure on the power department officials not to take action against a Mehendauri area consumer, who was caught for power theft, and a bill worth several lakhs of rupees was pending against him.
The MLC denied the allegations against him and alleged that Agarwal was demanding ₹50,000 as bribe from the consumer.
Flats for legislators row: Only 35 lawmakers opted for MHADA houses in 15 years
Mumbai: In view of the state government's decision to provide 300 low-cost apartments to legislators, it has come to light that just 35 lawmakers have taken possession of the total 358 houses reserved for them in the last 10 lottery draws held in Mumbai over the last 15 years. The houses are roughly over 30% cheaper than the market rate.
Man booked for making obscene gestures at a girl on Tilak road
PUNE The Vishrambaug police have booked an unidentified person for making obscene gestures at a young girl who was going to attend a competitive exam class at Tilak road. The incident took place on January 10, however, the girl registered a complaint on Sunday, said officials. The girl was in a state of shock and fear for a long time and later lodged the case.
To prevent Flamingo collision: Power companies asked to install bird flight diverters in Thane creek
Mumbai: Power companies installing transmission lines across Thane creek have been instructed by the union environment ministry to use bird flight diverters (BFD) to protect flamingoes and other large birds in the vicinity of Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary from collisions, which can cause injury and mortality. Bivash Pandav, director, Bombay Natural History Society, advised caution over the installation of new power lines in the region, saying they need to be planned after careful study.
‘Set your house in order first’: Mayawati hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should set his house in order before commenting on other political parties. On Saturday Rahul, while speaking at an event, said “We had approached Mayawati and offered her the position of chief minister (of UP), but she did not respond to the proposals.”
Savitribai Phule’s photo now on varsity website
PUNE Students at Savitribai Phule Pune University, on Saturday, pointed out that though Pune university changed its name in 2014, the official website did not have a picture of Savitribai, after whom the university was renamed. The university officials, immediately took cognizance of the students demand and made the necessary changes.
