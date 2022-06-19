Prayagraj MP Rita Joshi tests positive for Covid-19
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Allahabad Rita Bahuguna Joshi, 73, has tested positive for Covid-19 infection for the third time.
The test reports confirmed it on Saturday, said MP’s media in-charge Abhishek Shukla.
He said that the MP was in home isolation in New Delhi and was doing well.
Shukla said Rita Joshi had gone on a tour to South India as part of a Parliamentary delegation. On returning, she had undergone tests for Covid-19.
The MP on Sunday also tweeted from her verified twitter handle confirming the news “Recently, on showing symptoms of Covid, I got a test done in which I have been found positive. I am home quarantined at my New Delhi residence”.
The MP had got infected by the Corona virus in the first and second wave of pandemic as well. Her health had deteriorated a bit when she had first contracted the virus along with her husband and she had to be hospitalised at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow and later shifted to Medanta Medicity in Gurugram in September 2020.
In January 2022 she had tested Covid-19 positive for the second time but had recovered at home while staying in home isolation in New Delhi.
The MP’s media in-charge said that she would return to Prayagraj as soon as her report comes negative.
