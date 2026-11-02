Rani Lakshmi Bai Scooty Scheme: Beneficiary document verification deadline set for Nov 10

District administrations across Uttar Pradesh have been directed to complete the document verification process for girl students selected for the Rani Lakshmi Bai Scooty Scheme by November 10, paving the way for the distribution of scooters to beneficiaries. For representation only (Sourced)

Additional chief secretary (higher education) Amit Kumar Ghosh issued the instructions to all district magistrates (DMs) and divisional commissioners on October 26. The directive mandates the verification of domicile and income certificates, as well as specialised documentation including disability certificates for specially-abled students, proof of dependency for families of martyrs, and death certificates for students from destitute families. A senior district official confirmed these details, noting that a copy of the missive is with the Hindustan Times.

To facilitate the implementation process, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed a dedicated portal. All state and private universities across Uttar Pradesh have already uploaded beneficiary data and completed Aadhaar-based verification.

District administrations will now appoint a chief development officer (CDO) or an additional district magistrate (ADM) as a nodal officer to chair a committee that will coordinate with relevant departments and oversee the scooter distribution process, the official said.

Beneficiary domicile and income certificates will be verified through the e-District portal using DM logins. The entire allocation process will be managed by the DM of the district where the student completed her graduation.

Once verified, the authenticated beneficiary data will be forwarded to the vendor through the respective DMs. The vendor will then input the registration, engine, and chassis numbers of the allotted scooters and upload these details to the DM’s portal.

Subsequently, university nodal officers will verify the receipt acknowledging delivery for each beneficiary. Once countersigned by the district nodal officer, these receipts will be uploaded to the portal through the university nodal officer’s login.

Meritorious girl students who graduated during the 2025–26 academic session from state, private, or affiliated government/aided colleges across Uttar Pradesh are eligible, provided they rank among the top 5% of female graduates in their respective university or college merit lists.