Sec 144 imposed in Manipur’s Jiribam district after alleged death of man

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 07, 2024 05:06 PM IST

The deceased went missing after he had gone to his farm with his wife and son on Thursday morning and his body was found later evening the same day with injury marks

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr PC were imposed in Manipur’s Jiribam district over the alleged killing of a 59-year-old man in the state.

(Representative file photo)
(Representative file photo)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Krishna Kumar of Jiribam district issued an order in this regard on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Soibam Saratkumar Singh (59) of Sorok Atingbi Khunou of Jiribam, went missing after he had gone to his farm on Thursday morning.

Also Read: Manipur banker, accused of looting 2 cr, held in Delhi: Police

Later his body was found with wounds in the evening during a search by security forces.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in connection with the alleged killing to take up necessary steps, police said.

Following the incident, irate locals staged a protest in front of Jiribam police station demanding justice.

In view of the development, the DC, Jiribam directed the district Superintendent of Police to utilise the security forces available in the district in such a manner to avoid any unwanted incidents.

SP Jiribam also asked to coordinate with his Tamenglong district counterpart to maintain the law & order in the neighbouring areas of Jiribam and Tamenglong.

The DC also appealed to people to maintain peace in the region.

While the district administration has promulgated a public curfew prohibiting the movement of all persons outside their respective residences, it is also trying to help all persons in need during these trying times, it said.

Story Saved
