Three arrested for abducting 2-month-old in Maharajganj

The Maharajganj Police rescued a two-month-old baby from Delhi on Saturday morning, days after he was abducted from Rajabari Tola in Ramjati village under the Thuthibari police station area on November 3. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Police suspect that the accused planned to sacrifice the infant on Amavasya (new moon day). Three people, including two women, have been arrested in this connection.

The infant, identified as Vicky, was allegedly kidnapped from his home while he was sleeping between his parents in the early hours of November 3.

Following a complaint lodged by the child’s father, Govind, on the same day, police launched an investigation and constituted six teams to trace the missing infant.

According to police, the accused confessed to planning to sacrifice the child on Amavasya under the influence of an occult practitioner. They allegedly believed that performing the ritual would help bring back missing members of their family and prevent further deaths in the household.

Superintendent of police Shakti Mohan Awasthi said a joint team comprising personnel from Thuthibari police station, the Special Operations Group (SOG), SWAT and the cyber surveillance unit examined footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras during the investigation. One of the cameras captured a suspicious woman carrying an infant at around 3.57 am.

The SP said, “Police teams used surveillance, local intelligence and other investigative resources to trace the abductors. A joint team of Thuthibari police, SOG and SWAT successfully rescued the infant from Delhi and arrested three accused.”

The rescued child was medically examined before being safely reunited with his parents.

Awasthi announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 for the police personnel involved in the operation, appreciating their coordinated efforts in tracing the abducted child across state boundaries.

ABDUR RAHMAN