Two killed in Etah hate crime, three arrested

A man and a woman were beaten to death after being found together on Sunday night, in Etah district.

Three of the accused were arrested by Etah police after a case registered at Jainthra police station of Etah. They were identified as Ashok (father of deceased woman), Bitoli Devi (mother of deceased woman) and Shilpi (sister of deceased woman) were arrested by police from a road leading to a nearby village.

Deepak, 21 and Shivani, 19, are said to have married each other at Arya Samaj Temple in Prayagraj about a month ago, sources said.

The woman died instantly but the man was rushed to primary health centre and later to the district hospital where he succumbed to injuries. A case was registered at Jainthra police station and arrests were made.

Senior superintendent of police, Shyam Narain Singh said that the matter took place at village Garhia Suhagpur within limits of Jainthra police station of Etah on Sunday night.

“Both the man and woman were from the same caste and community and the same village in Etah district. The man had come to meet the woman on Sunday night but the family members of the woman caught them both and attacked them, injuring both badly,” stated SSP Etah Shyam Narain Singh.

“The woman died on the spot while the man died at the district hospital while undergoing treatment,” said Singh.

Both bodies were sent for a post mortem examination and a case was registered under section 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapons) and 103(1) (murder) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of Radhey Shyam, Deepak’s father, against named accused Ashok, Satish, Jabar Singh, Vikas, Bitoli Devi, Shilpi on Monday.