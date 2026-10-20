Dia Mirza serves nostalgia as she celebrates 25 years of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, recalls 18-hour workdays, exhaustion
Dia Mirza celebrated the film’s 25th anniversary with a nostalgic video and thanked audiences for keeping the romantic drama alive across generations.
The romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has gained a cult following over the years, with fans revisiting its songs and continuing to cherish its characters. As the film completes 25 years, Dia Mirza took to Instagram to walk down memory lane, sharing a nostalgic video featuring moments from the film’s shoot and release.
Dia Mirza celebrates Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein completing 25 years
On Tuesday, Dia shared a video featuring stills of herself and R Madhavan from the film, along with behind-the-scenes moments. Expressing gratitude to audiences for keeping the romantic drama alive in their hearts across generations, she poured her heart out and said, “the papers called me ‘Diya’ and Maddy was ‘Madhvan’. We had no idea what was about to begin. That’s when you and I first met.”
The film marked Dia’s acting debut and Madhavan’s Bollywood debut. Its soulful music, particularly Zara Zara and Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana, became timeless romantic anthems, while its rain-soaked moments and memorable dialogues helped turn it into much more than just another love story. Although the film underperformed at the box office upon its release, it went on to achieve cult status over the years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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