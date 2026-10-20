100 Days of Deception review: Gripping tale of spies, forbidden romance and resistance unfolds during Japan’s occupation of Korea in new K-drama

100 Days of Deception web series review Cast: Kim You Jung, Park Jinyoung, Jin Seon Kyu, Kim Hyun Joo and Lee Moo Saeng. Director: Yoo In Shik Rating: ★★★★ A pickpocket dreaming of a new life in America, a Korean interpreter working for the Japanese administration and a resistance fighter haunted by her past find their lives intertwined in the currently airing Korean drama 100 Days of Deception. Set in 1930s Gyeongseong during the Japanese occupation of Korea, the k-drama follows a young woman who gets drawn into the independence movement and takes on a dangerous undercover mission that puts her life at risk. 100 Days of Deception review: Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung star in a gripping spy drama set during Japan’s occupation of Korea.

Directed by Yoo In Shik and written by Ryu Bo Ri, the 16-episode drama is part of tvN's 20th anniversary special projects and is also streaming on Netflix. Starring Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung, the series blends espionage with political intrigue and romance, as its characters navigate a world where revealing too much can have deadly consequences. The first four episodes set the stage for a tense game of secrets and shifting loyalties, with the stakes rising as the undercover operation gets underway.

Plot of 100 Days of Deception The story centres on Lee Ga Kyung (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who dreams of leaving Korea for America. With little money and no interest in joining the independence movement, she is focused on finding a way out. But everything changes when she steals a suitcase belonging to Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo), a resistance sniper. The bag contains bullets, and this seemingly small theft draws Ga Kyung into the dangerous world of those fighting Japanese rule.

Soon, Ga Kyung is recruited for an undercover mission at the Japanese Government-General of Korea. Posing as an interpreter, she must spend 100 days inside the colonial administration without exposing her true identity. The assignment becomes even more complicated when she meets Kim Tae Woong, also known as Sato Hideo (Park Jinyoung), a Joseon-born interpreter who has built his life within the Japanese establishment.

Hideo's past is as complicated as his present, particularly when it comes to his adoptive father, Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon Kyu). Once a low-ranking police officer, Shinichi killed a Korean boy before taking the young Hideo, then a pickpocket, under his wing and raising him as an elite Japanese citizen. Their relationship is unsettling, with Hideo's need for his father's approval clashing with the violence and prejudice that have shaped his life.

Working behind the scenes are Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo) and Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng), whose lives are equally marked by loss and deception. So Ran became a resistance sniper after Japanese police killed her daughter 13 years ago. The tragedy also left her uncertain about whether her husband, a fellow resistance fighter, had survived. To carry out assassinations and support the Gugukdan, she enters into a marriage of convenience with Philip. A Korean-American correspondent for an American news agency, he uses his journalistic credentials and international connections to pressure colonial officials while helping his wife carry out her dangerous missions.

The first two episodes establish the stakes through a tense sequence at Gyeongseong Station, where Ga Kyung's decision to steal the suitcase pulls her into a conflict far beyond her control. By episodes 3 and 4, she has begun her assignment inside the Government-General, where every conversation and interaction could put her cover at risk. She must quickly learn the rules of her new environment while concealing her real intentions from those around her.

Being so close to Hideo only makes matters harder. Both have secrets to protect, and their growing connection is complicated by suspicion and conflicting loyalties. There are hints of romance between them, but neither can afford to let their feelings get in the way of the mission. This mix of personal attraction and constant danger gives the story the much needed tension.