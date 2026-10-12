Two workers die in suspected gas leak at ESL Steel plant in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Two workers died in a suspected gas leak at ESL Steel Limited plant in Bokaro district of Jharkhand on Sunday morning, people aware of the development said. Officials said an investigation into the accident has been initiated. Officials said a preliminary assessment indicated possible carbon monoxide exposure, with police and factory authorities investigating the deaths. (Unsplash/Representational)

The accident occurred at ESL Steel Limited, Bokaro, a subsidiary of Vedanta Iron & Steel Limited (VISL).

Workers exposed to gas inside Blast Furnace-1 The incident occurred at Sialjori under Chandankiyari block of Bokaro district while the workers were on duty at Blast Furnace-1, triggering panic and commotion across the plant premises.

“The nature and source of the suspected leak, as well as the circumstances under which the workers were exposed to the gas, remain under investigation. The exact cause of death is expected to be established through the police investigation and post-mortem findings,” an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Sohan Mahto, a resident of Hazaribagh, and Sameer Ansari, a resident of Dhanbad. According to preliminary information, the two workers were exposed to gas that reportedly leaked inside the blast furnace unit. They fell unconscious after their condition deteriorated. The two were reportedly taken to a hospital, but both succumbed.

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Officials order detailed probe into accident “Chas Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pranjal Danda asked Executive Magistrate Jaya Kumari and Factory Inspector Shivanand Laguri to visit the site and submit a detailed report to the district administration within 72 hours,” Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Ajay Nath Jha said.

An ESL Steel Limited spokesperson said the incident involved a company employee and a worker employed by a business partner. The company expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families, adding that it would extend all possible assistance and support to them.

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Police send bodies for post-mortem examination Police from Sialjori police station reached the site after receiving information about the incident. The bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and determine the cause of death.

State chief inspector of factories Manish Kumar Sinha said that the Bokaro factory inspector Shivanand Laguri has been directed to visit the site, conduct a detailed probe and submit a report at the earliest.

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“Prima facie, it appears that the deaths occurred due to exposure to carbon monoxide. However, we will wait for the probe report and post-mortem report before making any comment,” Sinha said.

Accompanied by the plant technical team, the Bokaro deputy chief factory inspector and the Chas executive magistrate visited the site and declared it safe as per the current assessment, the steel maker said.