UP Board schools directed to upload teachers’ data by November 15

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has directed all the affiliated secondary schools across the state to upload or update details of teachers, principals and non-teaching staff on its portal by November 15 ahead of the 2027 high school and intermediate examinations. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (File)

This exercise aims to streamline the deployment of invigilators and appointment of examiners for answer-sheet evaluation. Officials said Computerised identity cards will also be prepared for teachers assigned examination-related duties.

In a letter to all district inspectors of schools (DIoSs), board secretary Bhagwati Singh directed them to ensure 100% of schools in their respective districts update the data within the stipulated deadline.

Schools have been asked to enter accurate details, including teachers’ names, designations, dates of birth, dates of appointment, subjects taught and mobile numbers. Subject codes for teachers teaching at the high school and intermediate levels must conform to the prescribed codes, he said.

The board also directed schools to remove the names of teachers and employees who have left the institution or died, while ensuring that details of newly appointed staff are added to the portal, added Singh.

Teachers’ educational qualifications at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, along with relevant certificates, must also be uploaded. The same teacher’s name should not appear against two schools, the instructions state.

Schools must also mark teachers and principals who have been debarred in the designated category on the portal. The DIoS have been asked to examine and verify the uploaded data to ensure its accuracy before the deadline.

The exercise is part of the board’s preparations for the 2027 high school and intermediate examinations, with updated staff records expected to facilitate the allocation of examination duties and the evaluation of answer sheets. The UP Board high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exams for 2027 are set to begin on February 5, 2027, and will conclude on February 24, 2027.