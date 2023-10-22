U.P. launch ‘Digital Doctor’ initiative to improve healthcare access

LUCKNOW With the aim of enhancing healthcare accessibility, especially in rural areas, Uttar Pradesh is planning to launch a ‘digital doctor’ facility. This service is in development, incorporating a blend of telemedicine and on-the-spot basic diagnostic capabilities. (Representational pic)

This service is in development, incorporating a blend of telemedicine and on-the-spot basic diagnostic capabilities. Proposals for the program have been submitted by the private sector, and the state government will determine its final structure.

The initial trial of this service is expected to take place in Lucknow and Bulandshahr before gradual expansion to other districts. The services offered within the digital doctor scheme will be at the level of primary health centres. Initially, 20 centres will be established in Lucknow and Bulandshahr.

A government official mentioned that the state government will drive this initiative through private investments, offering medical consultations, medications, and pathology testing facilities for critical illnesses at subsidised rates.

“Considering the issue of affordability in rural areas, such an initiative will provide expedited and cost-effective treatment options for rural residents,” stated Dr Abhishek Shukla, Secretary-General of the Association of International Doctors.

The state government already offers telemedicine services that provide medical consultations, and urban areas feature health ATMs for basic testing. At the digital doctor centres, health assistants will aid individuals in consulting with doctors, assessing their illnesses, and conducting necessary tests. The test results will be shared with doctors to facilitate the prescription of medications. These medications will also be available to patients at the digital doctor clinics at discounted rates.

The specific model of the ‘digital doctor’ initiative will be finalized by the Department of Health, which will subsequently determine the locations for the establishment of these centres.

