Sonbhadra, Three more people have been arrested from Bhopal in connection with a cyber fraud case involving bank accounts opened in the name of the Satya Sanatan Trust, taking the total number of arrests to eight, police said on Wednesday. UP: ₹11.63 crore suspicious transactions linked to Satya Sanatan Trust detected; 8th person arrested

Investigation into the trust's bank accounts has revealed 35 complaints of cyber fraud involving suspicious transactions worth approximately ₹11.63 crore, a police officer said.

The three accused were arrested in Bhopal on Sunday evening and brought to Sonbhadra on Wednesday after obtaining transit remand. They were produced before a court, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rishabh Runwal said the accused allegedly opened bank accounts in the name of the Satya Sanatan Trust and enrolled several people as members of the organisation.

Trust operator Rishikesh Pandey allegedly opened an account in the trust's name and provided its account number and ATM card to several people in Madhya Pradesh, Runwal said.

Money obtained through cyber fraud was allegedly routed through the trust's accounts, he added.

During the investigation, police found that the trust had multiple bank accounts, with one account alone receiving ₹2.37 crore, the officer said.

According to the investigation, 20 per cent of the fraud proceeds was allegedly paid to trust president Pandey as commission, while the remaining amount was distributed among other people, Runwal said.

The accused had also allegedly opened bank accounts in Sonbhadra in the names of other entities, including Dharmodaya Foundation, Balsa Construction and Trading LLP, and Bhumitram India Micro Foundation Trust.

Suspicious transactions were detected in these and some other accounts as well, the officer said.

A case was registered at the Duddhi police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, police said.

The three accused arrested in Bhopal on Sunday were identified as Jai Kumar Pandey , a resident of Bhopal, and Rajesh Poddar and Babbu Prajapati , both residents of Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, three accused, including alleged mastermind Rishikesh Pandey, were arrested in Duddhi on Sunday, while two others were apprehended in Myorpur on Monday, police said.

A Honda Amaze car was also recovered from the three accused arrested in Bhopal, the officer added.

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