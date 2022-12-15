Home / Cities / Others / Varanasi DM inspects raen baseras, distributes blankets to homeless

Varanasi DM inspects raen baseras, distributes blankets to homeless

others
Published on Dec 15, 2022 12:21 AM IST

DM also ordered the officials to ensure that the homeless and needy were shifted to the nearest shelter homes.

Varanasi DM inspects a raen basera on Tuesday night. (HT Photo)
Varanasi DM inspects a raen basera on Tuesday night. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Varanasi district magistrate S Rajlingam, on Tuesday, conducted night patrolling on city roads to ensure that those without a roof above their head do not sleep in the open in cold weather. Besides, the DM also ordered the officials to ensure that the homeless and needy were shifted to the nearby shelter homes.

Golgadda was perhaps the first locality from where the DM started his surprise inspection. On the road leading to the area, the DM and his team spotted many homeless and needy people. He distributed blankets among them and urged them to shift to the nearby shelter home.

Besides, the DM also inspected a Raen Basera located in Alaipura locality where he checked the basic facilities and directed the staff to ensure all possible help to the needy.

Other than Alaipura, the DM and his team also visited another Raen Basera near Cantonment Railway Station. He found several vacant beds here after which he directed the officials to bring the homeless and needy and to accommodate them in the Raen Basera.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out