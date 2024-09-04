Woman with mental illness raped by 3 relatives in Chhattisgarh: Police

A woman with mental illness was allegedly gang raped by three of her relatives in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district on Monday, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the woman was in her early twenties. (Representational image)

The incident occurred in a village under the Dabhra police station area. According to police, the accused, who were reportedly in an inebriated state, took the woman, in her early twenties, to a deserted house and raped her.

Police further claimed that the villagers were alerted to the incident by some children who were playing outside the house and sensed suspicious activity. Two of the accused managed to escape, while the third was caught and thrashed by the villagers.

As soon as the police were informed, a team was sent to the village immediately after the incident, resulting in the arrest of all three accused.

The villagers claim that the accused are relatives of the woman and two of them were involved in the illegal sale of country-made liquor in the village.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharitya Nyay Sanhita and further investigation is underway.

On Tuesday , the Chhattisgarh police claimed that a 17-year-old girl was gang raped allegedly by seven persons including six minor boys in Jashpur district.

The incident took place on August 1 under Pathalgaon police station area of the Jashpur district when the girl, a resident of nearby village falling in the adjoining Surguja district, had gone to attend a weekly fair at a nearby market.