11 injured in attack on excise officials in Bihar’s Bhojpur

An excise department team came under attack from the locals of Mahadalit Tola at Ghagha, Arrah in Bhojpur district after they raided the place on the information about the manufacturing and distribution of illicit liquor, officials said.

Police said 11 were injured in the attack.

Among the injured were excise department inspector Surya Bhushan Narayan, sub-inspectors Pooja Kumari, Rahul Kumar Dubey, and Ajit Kumar, including a few more cops, police said.

Acting on a tip off, the excise officials conducted a raid at Mahadalit Tola of Ghagha village, they seized country made liquor and arrested four persons, officials said.

“We went there for a raid and arrested four people. Suddenly 20-30 people came and attacked us. They also pelted stones. 11 of us were injured. Our vehicles were damaged. They fled with the people we had arrested and destroyed liquor,” said Chaudhary Surya Bhushan, excise inspector.

Jagdishpur police station head officer (SHO) Vilash Paswan said that all the injured were rushed to the local hospital and are out of danger.

According to the SHO, on the statement of the inspector Bhushan Narayan, a first information report (FIR) was lodged at Jagdishpur police station against 16 named and a dozen unknown accused persons.