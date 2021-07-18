All is well in JD (U), says Nitish; praises Kushwaha

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday put to rest all speculations about any rumbling in the party, saying that “it is moving in the right direction”.

Addressing the newly appointed office-bearers of the JD (U) through a virtual meeting, Kumar said, “All is well in the party. There is no confusion in the party and everybody is working together.”

However, the meeting gave ample hints for a bigger role for Upendra Kushwaha, whose party Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) merged with the JD (U) in March this year. Kushwaha was later made a member of the state Legislative Council .

That Kushwaha is being projected as the party president is apparent from CM Kumar’s lauding the former’s effort to make JD (U) the “number one” party. “Kushwaha’s dream of making JD (U) the number one party in the state is laudable. We will definitely achieve this,” Kumar said, while asking party office-bearers to emulate Kushwaha by going to the people.

Joining the meeting from Delhi, party national president and Union minister RCP Singh clarified that he will continue to work as minister and party president diligently. “I became a minister on July 7. I will perform the role of a minister firmly along with working for the organization with the same zeal. But, if the party decides, I will definitely give this responsibility to a strong colleague,” said Singh, hinting at a possible change of guard in JD (U) in the near future.

Targeting the Opposition, the CM said the JD (U) was never worried about votes. “Instead, we worked for everybody. What did they (Opposition) do for women, except making tall promises. When they got the opportunity, he (referring to Lalu Prasad) made his wife the CM,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kushwaha, on his part, clarified that there was no confusion nor dispute between him and RCP Singh.