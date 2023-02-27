Home / Cities / Patna News / Amid row, IG Vaibhav shifted out of fire services dept

Amid row, IG Vaibhav shifted out of fire services dept

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Feb 27, 2023 10:38 PM IST

Earlier, the home department had served a show-cause notice to Vaibhav, asking him to explain his tweet that allegedly violated the Official Secrets Act by making details of departmental meeting public.

Inspector general (IG) of police (homeguard & fire services) Vikas Vaibhav has been shifted to Bihar Police headquarters, according to a notification issued by the state’s home department Monday evening, days after he aired his grievances in public against his department head, director general (DG) of police Shobha Ohotker.

IG Vikas Vaibhav (HT Photo)
Besides Vaibhav, deputy IG Vinod Kumar of the same department has also been shifted to the police headquarters vide the same notification, which did not assign any reason.

In the tweet earlier this month, Vaibhav had accused Ohotker of humiliating him at the meeting and had said he had a “recording too”. The 2003-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer had deleted the tweet later.

Vaibhav had also applied for a two-month leave or a transfer out of the department.

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

