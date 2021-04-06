Bihar CID sub-inspector found dead in hotel room in suspicious circumstances

A Bihar police sub-inspector (SI) was found dead in a hotel room in Gopalganj district late Monday evening under mysterious circumstances, said police officials.

The SI identified as Sanjay Kumar, a native of Arara village in Vaishali district, was currently posted in Gopalganj in the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) crime branch. Police claim to have recovered a number of liquor bottles from the hotel room where was staying for the past three days since April 3, said Gopalganj SP Anand Kumar.

Kumar left the hotel, located in Jadopur area, on Sunday saying he was going to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. He returned around 8.30pm, said the hotel staff.

“On Monday, the SI did not come out of his hotel room till afternoon. At around 6.30pm, SI’s wife rang up the hotel manager to say Kumar was not responding to repeated phone calls, after which, hotel staff repeatedly knocked at Sanjay’s door without getting any response. The hotel staff then informed the police,” said Anand Kumar.

When the door of room number 30 was opened in the presence of police, the SI was found lying on the bed. “He was taken to Gopalganj sadar hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors,” the SP added.

During the search of the room, police recovered three empty bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IFML), water bottle, cell phone and a bag. A team of experts from Muzaffarpur Forensic Science Laboratory was called in too.

Police officials suspect the SI consumed excessive alcohol during his stay in the hotel. “The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of his death,” said Town SHO Surendra Kumar, however, he said the body did not bear any internal injury nor was a suicide note recovered.

The SI received last call around 9.10am on Monday from his brother-in-law and stopped receiving calls after noon. Family members said he was a diabetic.