 Bihar DGP made CISF DG - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bihar DGP made CISF DG

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Aug 28, 2024 09:17 PM IST

Bhatti, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Bihar cadre, will have his tenure till his superannuation on September 30, 2025, or until further orders.

Bihar’s director general of police (DGP) Rajwinder Singh Bhatti was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), according to a notification issued by the appointments committee of the union cabinet.

Bihar DGP RS Bhatti (HT FILE)
Bihar DGP RS Bhatti (HT FILE)

Bhatti, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Bihar cadre, will have his tenure till his superannuation on September 30, 2025, or until further orders.

Bhatti was appointed as Bihar DGP in December 2022, when he was additional DG (Eastern Command), Border Security Force (BSF).

Till Wednesday evening, the Bihar government was yet to announce the name of its new DGP.

The tenure of state chief secretary Brajesh Mehrotra is also ending on August 31.

Another senior Bihar cadre IPS officer, B Srinivasan 1992 batch, was on Tuesday appointed as the DG of the National Security Guard (NSG) after approval by the appointments committee of the union cabinet.

