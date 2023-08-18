Bihar governor hits out at education dept for order to withhold salary of vice chancellor

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday took strong exception to the education department’s order on Thursday, stopping the salary of in-charge vice chancellor and pro-VC of BRA Bihar University (Muzaffarpur) and freezing financial powers and bank accounts of the varsity. Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar took strong exception to the education stopping the salary of vice chancellor (Agencies)

“It is arbitrary and beyond jurisdiction. I am directed to convey that the above mentioned orders may be withdrawn and these types of unwarranted acts may be avoided in future,” said the letter from Robert L Chongthu, principal secretary to the Governor, to the education department secretary, who had issued the order.

The state government, under section 54 of Bihar State Universities Act, 1976, has power to audit the universities, but could not but freeze its financial powers and bank accounts, the letter says.

“The act is arbitrary and beyond jurisdiction. It seems to be an attack on autonomy of the University and you have encroached upon the powers of the Chancellor,” says the letter, which has been seen by HT.

According to people familiar with the matter, Chongthu has also written to the banks not to implement the orders of the education department secretary till further communication in this regard from the Raj Bhawan.

The order by education department secretary Baidyanath Yadav was issued hours after both the officials of BRA Bihar University did not turn up for the pre-scheduled review meeting called by additional chief secretary (education) K K Pathak.

VKS University (Ara) VC Shailendra Kumar Chaturvedi has been holding the additional charge of BRABU VC since March this year.

“There was no information about the steps taken to clear backlog of exams and streamline session, as per gazette notification. The meeting was called for overall review, but in the absence of VC and P-VC, it could not be completed. The power point presentation sent by the university reflects that there has been no inspection of university and colleges under it. It shows violation of the provisions under the varsity act,” says the department order issued by secretary Baidyanath Yadav.

He has further written that the department has decided to get financial audit of the university done, as per the provisions laid down in the Act. “Under these circumstances, the operation of its bank accounts has been withheld and till further orders, the salary of both in-charge VC and Pro-VC is stopped. They are also restrained from exercising their financial powers,” said the order, with a copy marked to the district magistrate, who is also the treasury officer, besides registrars and financial advisers of the university.

Raj Bhawan had given additional charge of BRABU to Chaturvedi in March this year after the term of VC Hanuman Prasad Pandey ended. However, it was a purely temporary arrangement and Chaturvedi had been directed not to take any policy decision without the approval of Chancellor.

Soon after, the Federation of University Teachers’ Association of Bihar (FUTAB) also wrote to the Chancellor, describing Pathak’s action to call VCs as “transgression” into the authority of the universities and Raj Bhawan.

“It is merely a tactic to embarrass the person holding the highest academic position. If the ACS calls a meeting of the VCs, that is also against the protocol. If the ACS has any issue, he can only recommend it to the Chancellor through the education minister. VCs are answerable to the Chancellor. A VC can be called by only three authorities — Chancellor, chief minister and education minister,” says a letter written by FUTAB working president KB Sinha and general secretary Sanjay Kumar, who is an MLC.

