 Bihar: One killed, two injured in post-poll violence in Saran
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi
Bihar: One killed, two injured in post-poll violence in Saran

ByAvinash Kumar
May 21, 2024 03:46 PM IST

Police said that the incident occurred at Bhikhari Thakur Chowk, under Muffasil police station limits, and two BJP workers have been detained

One person was killed and two other sustained grievous injuries in post-poll violence on Tuesday following an altercation between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Chhapra town of Bihar over alleged irregularities in the polling that took place in the Saran Lok Sabha seat a day earlier.

A security official stands guard as people queue up to cast their votes at a polling booth in Saran, Bihar on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo)
A security official stands guard as people queue up to cast their votes at a polling booth in Saran, Bihar on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo)

The deceased and the injured persons are said to be supporters of the RJD. The district administration has suspended internet services in the area for two days to prevent further escalation.

Police said that the incident occurred at Bhikhari Thakur Chowk, under Muffasil police station limits, and two BJP workers have been detained.

“The deceased has been identified as Chandan Yadav (25), while the injured have been identified as Guddu Rai and Manoj Rai, one of whom has been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better treatment,” Saran superintendent of police Gaurav Mangla said.

The SP said that several shots were fired during the incident, killing Yadav on the spot. Saran DM Aman Samir and the Mangla are camping at the site.

Violence broke out at booths 318 and 319 after RJD candidate and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya arrived there on the day of polling. Acharya visited PMCH to meet the injured person on Tuesday.

The DM said two persons were arrested and raids are on to nab others involved in the incident. An FIR has also been registered and investigation is underway.

Acharya was pitted against BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy from Saran in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

“Two people have been arrested and two others are absconding. I have been assured that they will be arrested soon. Some people end up doing such things because of the fear of losing. Such incidents should not take place during elections,” former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

