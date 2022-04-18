Bihar ranks third in new HIV infections
PATNA: Bihar records around 8,000 new cases of people living with HIV (PLHIV) annually and ranks third, after Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, in new HIV/AIDS infections every year, despite a 27% reduction in new infection rate from 2010, said Dr S Siddhartha Shankar Reddy, health specialist of UNICEF Bihar, on the sidelines of an HIV/AIDS awareness event.
Youngsters accounted for higher incidence of PLHIV (people living with HIV) in the state, according to the last sentinel survey undertaken by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) in 2017.
Among them, the intravenous drug user and gays or men who have sex with men (MSM) accounted for most of the new HIV/AIDS cases added every year, added Dr Reddy.
The trend of reporting higher infection among female sex workers (FSW) has now changed to MSM, said Dr Reddy. Truck drivers and migrant workers were the most vulnerable group for contracting HIV/AIDS.
With 0.17% PLHIV prevalence rate (the number of people testing positive for HIV/AIDS out of a population of 100), the state, however, fared better than the national average of 0.22%, as it strode towards the national goal to eliminate the public threat of the disease by 2030, added Dr Reddy.
The Covid-19 pandemic had pushed the deadline ahead by almost five years.
In fact, HIV testing took a hit during the pandemic in 2020-21 when 5,77,103 people were screened, of which 1.12% (6,469) tested positive. Prior to that, 8,51,346 were screened in 2019-20, of which 1.16% (9,928) were found to be HIV positive, said state health officials.
Bihar’s annual testing figures, however, indicate that the number of people turning HIV/AIDS positive in the state is declining.
“From 1.83% HIV/AIDS positive percentage, when 11,000 out of the 6 lakh people tested positive in 2018-19, to 0.91% in 2021-22, when 7,139 of the 6,87,439 tested till February, reported positive, Bihar’s interventions have been effective,” said Anshul Agarwal, project director of the Bihar State AIDS Control Society (BSACS).
“The decline in the positive percentage of HIV/AIDS has been possible because of our concerted interventions and efforts at spreading awareness about the disease among the masses,” added Agarwal.
With 1.34 lakh infected, Bihar accounted for nearly 5.77% of India’s 23.19 lakh people living with HIV/AIDS.
Nafisa Binte Shafique, chief of field office, UNICEF Bihar, said a three-pronged approach, including spreading awareness about HIV prevention; addressing the societal stigma and discrimination against PLHIV; and making HIV testing and counselling available across all health facility, should be pursued to further reduce the infection.
Besides awareness, Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey advocated early testing and treatment for HIV/AIDS. Though challenging, he said, every effort should be to provide quality life to people living with HIV/AIDS.
Pandey said the state government had doled out ₹23 crore on different welfare schemes last financial year for PLHIV/AIDS.
-
Rajasthan makes licences mandatory for keeping cows at home in urban areas
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has made an annual license and 100 square yard area compulsory for keeping cows or buffalos at homes in urban areas. A penalty of up to ₹10,000 will be slapped if the animals are found straying. ₹1,000 will be charged as an annual license fee. A fine of ₹500 will be slapped on unauthorised sale. ₹500 fine will be slapped if fodder is sold without license.
-
Body to bridge gap between spl officer, residents sought
Municipal councillors and residents welfare associations in Delhi are demanding the Centre to set up a coordination mechanism between the citizens, their representatives and the Special Officer, who will be appointed to temporarily run the unified MCD even as the President was yet to give his assent to a bill passed by Parliament that seeks to merge the three civic bodies in Delhi.
-
Haryana: INLD’s Karnal block president joins Congress
Indian National Lok Dal suffered a jolt on Sunday as its Karnal block president Om Prakash Saluja joined the Congress. Welcoming Saluja and his supporters, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja said they will be given due respect. She said that Saluja's joining will give strength to the Congress. “But I hope that our workers will get their due and identity soon,” she added.
-
Haryana: Kaithal arhtiyas allege irregularities in measurement of crop
Alleging irregularities by procurement agencies, arhtiyas in Kaithal grain market staged a protest on Sunday. They claimed that there was a difference of 20 quintals in a truck sent from the grain market to godowns of the the largest apex cooperative federation of Haryana, procurement agency Hafed. Hafed DM, Kaithal, Suresh Kumar, however, said this was the responsibility of the inspector of the agency to examine the weight and bags in each and every truck.
-
Haryana: 17-year-old girl drowns in Panipat, friends rescued
A 17-year-old girl was drowned while Tanishka, alias a resident of Patti Kalyana village in Panipat's friends, Tanya were rescued from Yamuna river where they had gone to bathe near Hathwala village of Samalkha subdivision in Panipat district, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the victim is a resident of Patti Kalyana village in Panipat, alias Tanya, Tanishka. Her brother Surender told the police that Tanya and her two friends used to go for practice near Yamuna.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics