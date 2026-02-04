Bihar to get four bulletproof Range Rover SUVs for CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will soon begin using a bulletproof Range Rover SUV, similar to the vehicles used by the Prime Minister, with the state government planning to induct four such high-security vehicles into his official convoy. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

Each Range Rover SUV costs over ₹2.79 crore. The decision to procure the vehicles was taken in July last year, when ₹11.17 crore was approved for the purchase. Officials said the process has now been expedited.

A senior official said the decision to procure the Range Rover, which is rated among the safest vehicles globally, has been taken purely on security considerations. The induction of four high-security SUVs marks a significant shift from the relatively modest vehicles Nitish Kumar has traditionally used, including an electric vehicle for local movement.

Officials familiar with the matter said that, at present, Kumar uses a Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, priced at around ₹50 lakh, for movement within Patna, while for travel outside the state capital he relies on a bulletproof Tata Safari. The home department has also recently purchased four bulletproof Toyota Fortuner SUVs, one of which is being used by deputy chief minister and home minister Samrat Choudhary.

Widely used by senior constitutional authorities across the world, the Range Rover SUVs are known for advanced safety features, including multi-layer armour, bullet-resistant glass, blast-protection technology and an automatic fire-suppression system. The vehicles are equipped with reinforced suspension systems to ensure stability during emergencies, along with surveillance systems, night-vision support and the ability to run on flat tyres. Electronic stability control and automatic fire-suppression systems are designed to enhance reliability for VVIP movement.

Along with safety, the Range Rover is also regarded as one of the most comfortable vehicles in its class. It features luxury seating, multi-zone climate control, a soundproof cabin and smooth ride quality. High-end interiors and ergonomic design are aimed at reducing fatigue during long journeys.

There is a three-tier, hi-tech security arrangement for Nitish Kumar, who has been the Chief Minister of Bihar since 2005 and is currently serving his 10th term. He is provided the highest grade of security cover by the Special Security Group (SSG). The Bihar Special Security Group Act, 2000, amended in 2010 and 2017, constitutes an armed force tasked with providing proximate security to the chief minister.

“The procurement process of the Range Rover has been expedited. These vehicles will soon be inducted into the Chief Minister’s convoy after technical checks and verification of safety standards,” an official said, adding that the move is intended solely to further strengthen the Chief Minister’s security and is not meant as a display of luxury.