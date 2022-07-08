Bihar to launch app to offer farm equipments on rent
Bihar’s co-operative department will launch an app-based system for providing farm equipments like harvesters and tractors on hire to small and marginal farmers in around 3,000 primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) next week, officials said.
“We are going to launch this system through an app in 2,927 PACS next week. The service will be introduced in rest of the PACs in second phase, based on the success of the new service,” said Bandana Preyashi, secretary, co-operative department.
Under this system, farmers not having farm equipment for tilling their land or other cultivation needs would be able to book the same through the app and based on availability, the machines would be delivered at their doorstep. The rentals would be on hourly basis, sources said. “The concept is similar to app based service of booking cabs,”said an official.
Farm equipments to be covered under the new service have already been mapped so that the machines could be available on demand easily. “Even farmers who are not members of PACs could avail the service as the objective is to provide easy access of farm equipment to agriculturists. Our target is to cover 300 farmers in each PACS in the first phase,” said Preyashi.
PACS are co-operative societies working at the gram panchayat level , which enable farmers to get credit and also help in procurement of foodgrains after harvesting in rabi and kharif seasons.
Officials in the co-operative department said a call centre with a helpline number would also be made available for farmers to avail the service of hiring farm equipment. The system is an alternative since the coverage of smart phones is not as high in rural areas as in urban areas.
“Farmers not having smart phones or facing any difficulty in downloading the app could easily use the helpline numbers to avail the service,” said an official.
Farm equipments like tractors and harvesters have witnessed a high demand in the recent years in agricultural areas of south and north Bihar. While many farmers buy the machines, a large section of farmers keen on using machines have to hire it from locals at high rentals. “The new service would offer competitive rates,” said the official.
The second phase of the service, which intends to cover around 4,000 PACS, will also map all farm equipments purchased by farmers through subsidy under Mukhya Mantri Krishi Yantrikaran Yojana, officials said.
-
2012 uterus scam in Bihar: HC allows plea to call in CBI for probe
The Patna high court, which is hearing a public interest litigation alleging a nexus between officials and doctors that led to illegal removal of uterus of a number of women and minor girls under a central government medical insurance scheme in Bihar in 2012, has allowed a plea to make the Central Bureau of Investigation a party in the case, one of the lawyers for the petitioners said.
-
Lalu’s health improving, says daughter Misa, releases pics
Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, 74, is showing signs of improvement in Prasad's health and was able to sit up on his bed at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Friday, according to his eldest daughter and MP Misa Bharti. On Friday, Bharti tweeted pictures of her father sitting on his hospital bed. In the pictures, Prasad is seen sitting on a chair and bed.
-
Congress leader Ashu Banger arrested on fraud charge
The district police on Friday arrested Ashu Banger, who had left the Aam Aadmi Party to join Congress, on the charge of forgery. A case has been registered against Banger of Moga and Hardeep Singh Brar of Muktsar under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Moga city police station.
-
Karnataka rains: House inundated, residents wade in water| Video
Heavy rains have battered several parts of Karnataka, resulting in flood-like situation across northern and southern parts of the state. In Badakere village in Udupi district. Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga continue to be hit by rains causing damage to life and property, PTI reported. Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.
-
IFS officer Vishal Chauhan sent to three-day police remand
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday produced Indian Forest Service officer Vishal Chauhan before a Mohali court that sent him to three-day police remand. His name has been nominated in the FIR in which vigilance busted the forest scam with the arrest of Guramanpreet Singh, divisional forest officer, Mohali, and contractor Harmahinder Singh, alias Hummy, for demanding and accepting a bribe from WWICS owner Devinder Singh Sandhu.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics