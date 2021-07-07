Bihar unlock: Restaurants to reopen today with 50% capacity, gyms open doors

Bihar is set to gradually unlock, starting Wednesday, its coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related restrictions in the wake of the receding second wave of the pandemic. Under the new unlock restrictions in effect from this day, restaurants and eateries have been allowed to resume in-house dining, albeit with capacity slashed to half. In addition, preparations are also being made to reopen gyms and clubs. The Nitish Kumar-led government in the state has requested people to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to further cut the spread of the virus.

Restaurants, gyms, fitness clubs and other institutions set to open in Bihar with the Covid-19 unlock process underwent sanitisation work on Tuesday, ahead of resuming operations. Around 20,000 people in the capital Patna are associated with the 200-odd gyms and fitness clubs in the city, according to reports.

These gyms have taken appropriate measures to cut the spread of the coronavirus in their premises, HT's sister publication Hindustan reported. A gym operator in the city, interviewed by the publication, said that only six people are currently being allowed on the premises. Those attending the gym have been asked to bring their own disposable masks, sanitisers, yoga mats, towel, and hand gloves, the instructor said. Moreover, only those who have received Covid-19 vaccine doses are being allowed to work out, he said, adding that there are also plans to carry out daily sanitisation of the premises.

The Bihar government on Monday allowed restaurants and food shops to operate with 50% seating capacity. Chief minister Nitish Kumar also said that all universities, colleges, technical educational institutions, and government training institutes are allowed to open with 50% attendance of students.

The state government also permitted the opening of schools for the students of Class 11 and Class 12 with 50% attendance of students. Kumar said special arrangements will be made for the vaccination of adult students, teachers, and staff of educational institutions.