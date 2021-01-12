Covid-19 vaccination centres in Bihar to have webcast facility

Bihar health department has asked district magistrates (DMs) to make arrangements for the webcast of the Covid-19 vaccination programme. The vaccination drive is set to begin across the country with the healthcare workers on January 16.

The arrangement has to be done for monitoring purpose at government session sites which are vaccination centres, said a health official requesting anonymity. Three of the 16 session sites in Patna for the inaugural day vaccination are under private sector while the remaining 13 are under public sector.

A total 300 session sites have been identified in Bihar for the inaugural day of vaccination. The government will assess the first day’s programme and then decide on extending the vaccination facility across its 700 health centres.

In line with the Centre’s guidelines, DMs, civil surgeons, principals, superintendents of government and private sector medical colleges have been asked to make arrangements for good internet connectivity, capable of supporting video-webcasting at session sites.

They were also asked to ensure good quality laptops or desktop computers with projection system and speaker facility so that the beneficiaries and vaccination officers at session sites could hear any instruction from the control room, said a communication from the executive director State Health Society, Bihar (SHSB) who is also the state nodal officer for the vaccination programme.

The letter also asked the officials to arrange for Anaphylaxis kit (to treat an acute and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction or any adverse effect post-vaccination) at all session sites. It also asked them to ensure training to vaccinators and medical officers on the proper use of the kits.

Efforts to reach Kumar proved futile as he did not respond to phone calls or text message.

“We received the communication on Sunday. The Patna district magistrate will convene a meeting on Covid-19 vaccination preparedness on Tuesday after which we will be clear how to go about the process,” said Dr Vibha Kumari Singh, Patna-based civil surgeon.