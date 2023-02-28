Home / Cities / Patna News / Father of soldier who died in Galwan clash, thrashed, arrested for building memorial for son, claims family

Father of soldier who died in Galwan clash, thrashed, arrested for building memorial for son, claims family

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Feb 28, 2023 02:36 PM IST

The incident happened in the soldier's native place Vaishali in Bihar where his father was reportedly thrashed and later arrested by the police for building a memorial for his son, the family members claimed.

The father of a soldier, who lost his life in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, was thrashed and later arrested by the police over a land dispute in Bihar, the family members alleged. They claimed that the father of the soldier Jai Kishore Singh was beaten up for building a memorial for his son on government land in Bihar’s Vaishali, news agency ANI reported Tuesday.

Jai Kishore's Singh memorial seen built on the alleged encroached land. Singh was among the 20 Indian army bravehearts who had made supreme sacrifice in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.(ANI)
Jai Kishore's Singh memorial seen built on the alleged encroached land. Singh was among the 20 Indian army bravehearts who had made supreme sacrifice in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.(ANI)

Singh’s brother, speaking to ANI alleged, “DSP ma'am had visited and told us to remove the statue within 15 days. Later the police station in charge came to our home and arrested my father and also beat him.” He also said that he works as an armed forces personnel.

Also Read| Row over RJD leader's ‘army of eunuchs’ remark; ‘Nitish should at least…’: BJP

The case pertains to a dispute in Vaishali’s Jandaha where “In January, a case was registered under SC/ST Act over a statue being erected on the land of Hari Nath Ram and on government land in the district…later, walls bordering the statue were built. In the matter, the landowner's rights are being violated due to illegal encroachment,” sub-divisional police officer Mahua was quoted as saying by ANI.

20 Indian army bravehearts had made supreme sacrifice in the Galwan Valley clash, fighting off numerically superior Chinese troops, along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh on June 15, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
galwan clash galwan valley
galwan clash galwan valley
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out