Father of soldier who died in Galwan clash, thrashed, arrested for building memorial for son, claims family

The father of a soldier, who lost his life in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, was thrashed and later arrested by the police over a land dispute in Bihar, the family members alleged. They claimed that the father of the soldier Jai Kishore Singh was beaten up for building a memorial for his son on government land in Bihar’s Vaishali, news agency ANI reported Tuesday. Jai Kishore's Singh memorial seen built on the alleged encroached land. Singh was among the 20 Indian army bravehearts who had made supreme sacrifice in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.(ANI)

Singh’s brother, speaking to ANI alleged, “DSP ma'am had visited and told us to remove the statue within 15 days. Later the police station in charge came to our home and arrested my father and also beat him.” He also said that he works as an armed forces personnel.

The case pertains to a dispute in Vaishali’s Jandaha where “In January, a case was registered under SC/ST Act over a statue being erected on the land of Hari Nath Ram and on government land in the district…later, walls bordering the statue were built. In the matter, the landowner's rights are being violated due to illegal encroachment,” sub-divisional police officer Mahua was quoted as saying by ANI.

20 Indian army bravehearts had made supreme sacrifice in the Galwan Valley clash, fighting off numerically superior Chinese troops, along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh on June 15, 2020.

