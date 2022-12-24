Home / Cities / Patna News / Five women shot at over land dispute in Bihar

patna news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 07:21 PM IST

The incident happened in Bihar’s West Champaran district. Police said they have arrested one person and raids are on to nab the other people

BySandeep Bhaskar

Five women were shot at and injured after some villagers opened fire with pellet guns over a land dispute at a village in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred when a dispute arose over the control of a piece of land at Nakati Paterwa village under Jagadishpur police station limits of West Champaran. “We have arrested one person in this connection. Raids are on to nab the other people,” said Mukul Parimal Pandey, sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Bettiah (sadar).

The injured women have been admitted to government medical college hospital (GMCH) at Bettiah. “They have been admitted and medical investigations are being done to find out the extent of injuries caused,” said Shrikant Dubey, deputy superintendent, GMCH.

