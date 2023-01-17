High profile Maoist-turned-criminal arrested by Patna STF in Gaya

The Patna special task force (STF), with the help of Gaya Police, on Monday arrested Maoist-turned-criminal Raviranjan Singh Bhokta, a ‘most wanted’ in Bihar and Jharkhand, during a raid in a village under the Chakarbandha police station limits in the district.

Bhokta joined the Maoists in 2010 and was wanted in more than 12 cases of attack, dacoity and loot in Bihar and bordering Jharkhand.

The police from both states were in the lookout for him for the past six years, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Bharti said on Tuesday.

The Patna STF and Gaya Police zeroed in on him at his native village of Tarchua in Chakarbandha police station limits following a tip off about his presence in Imamganj.

Jharkhand police have been informed about the arrest and he will be taken on remand for interrogation in cases registered against him in Maigara, Dobhi, Dumariya and other police stations, Bharti said.