IG Vikas Vaibhav now gets notice from home dept

Troubles mounted for senior Bihar Police officer Vikas Vaibhav on Wednesday, a week after the insector general (homeguard and fire services) tweeted his “hurt” over the alleged misbehaviour by his chief and senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Shobha Ohotker, with the home department seeking an explanation why he made details of a departmental meeting public, a senior official said.

Additional chief secretary (home) Chaitanya Prasad confirmed Vaibhav has been issued a show cause, but refused to divulge details.

Earlier, Vaibhav’s senior Ohotker, who is director general (homeguards and fire services), had also issued him a notice for allegedly violating the provisions under the Official Secrets Act and trying to malign the image of a senior officer by taking recourse to social media.

A week ago, Vaibhav had tweeted from his official handle that he was “hurt by the abusive behaviour of the DG (director general) Madam” at a meeting. In the tweet that he deleted later, he had also mentioned that he had a “recording too” in his possession to support his allegation.

Two days ago, Vaibhav, a 2003-batch Senior IPS officer, had written to the additional chief secretary (home), requesting for a transfer to any other post, saying “it was difficult for him to continue working with the ‘DG’ due to use of foul language and apprehension harm to him”. He had also sought more time to reply to Ohotker’s notice.

The IPS officer had also sought a two-month leave, which was denied to him by Ohotker.

