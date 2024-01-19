close_game
Lalu meets Nitish Kumar amid buzz about strained ties. Routine, says Tejashwi

Lalu meets Nitish Kumar amid buzz about strained ties. Routine, says Tejashwi

ByVijay Swaroop
Jan 19, 2024 03:44 PM IST

The meeting comes at a time when the seat sharing exercise within the ruling Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar for the upcoming parliamentary polls is yet to be finalised

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav met CM Nitish Kumar at the residence on Friday.

The meeting comes at a time when the seat sharing exercise within the ruling Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar for the upcoming parliamentary polls is yet to be finalised.

Lalu Prasad on Wednesday hinted that the seat sharing exercise within the ruling Mahagathbandhan will take some time.

“Talks on seat sharing is still going on. It does not happen so fast,” he had said.

Deputy CM Tejashwi called the meeting routine.

“He (Nitish Kumar) is the CM, and I am the deputy CM, so we keep meeting each other with regard to government work. We are fulfilling all promises. We have got a sports policy, IT policy, have provided large scale employment. All works are being done,” said the deputy CM.

On the question of seat sharing in the INDIA alliance, Tejashwi said, “We are with JDU, JDU is with us. Mahagathbandhan will contest the elections with full strength... We are working under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar. The alliance will be contesting the polls and not any individual party. The NDA would be wiped out from the state.”

Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats. The Mahagatbandhan comprises six parties — RJD, JD-U, Congress, CPI, CPM and CPI-ML (Liberation).

