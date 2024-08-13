Man kills wife, dies by suicide; 2 kids, mother-in-law also found dead in Bihar

A man killed his constable wife over allegations of extra marital affair in Bihar’s Bhagalpur city before dying by suicide on Tuesday, police said. The man’s two children and mother-in-law were also found dead and the reason for their deaths is yet to be ascertained. (Representative file photo)

The man’s two children and mother-in-law were also found dead and the reason for their deaths is yet to be ascertained.

According to the suicide note left by the deceased person, he stated that his wife had killed her children and mother. In retaliation, the man killed his wife with a brick and then died by suicide.

The matter came to light when a milk vendor reached the house of the deceased person. When there was no response, he informed the police.

Senior police officials broke open the door and found the bodies.

Speaking to HT, Vivekanand, Bhagalpur range DIG, said that prima facie it has come to light that the man had doubts over the wife’s alleged extra marital affair.

“We have detained a male constable who is said to have relations with the victim. The interrogation is on. He has admitted a lot of things,” the DIG said.

“When police arrived at the scene, the bodies of constable and her two children were found lying on a bed. While the body of wife’s mother was found in another room on her bed. All the four bodies have sharp injuries on their necks. The woman’s husband died by suicide,” said the DIG.

According to investigations, the woman constable had developed relations with another constable. The constable has been detained for interrogation, police said.

The knife used in the crime has also been recovered.

The DIG added that the suicide note was put under the mobile phone.

“Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused committed the crime and left the suicide note to frame charges against his wife. He could not take responsibility for the murder of the children as well as elderly woman,” added Vivekanand.

The probe in the case is underway and the body has been sent for postmortem, police said.

“We are probing whether the incident occurred due to sudden provocation or was planned, and also whether it was the result of regular quarrels,” said Bhagalpur SSP Anand Kumar.

