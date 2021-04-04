Munger-Mirzachowki NH-80 stretch set for facelift

The Munger-Mirzachowki stretch of National Highway (NH 80), which remained in deplorable conditions for nearly a decade, is all set for a facelift with the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) approving ₹1043.69 crore scheme to strengthen it with paved shoulder.

Currently, this stretch of NH 80, running 108km, is 5.50 to 7 metres wide. However, the proposed plan will make it 10 metres wide that includes paved shoulder for extra space on traffic. This is an important route to connect eastern Bihar with Jharkhand and Bengal via Bhagalpur and Sahebganj.

Additional chief secretary, road construction department (RCD), Amrit Lal Meena, who was recently in Delhi, said that the entire stretch of NH 80 from Munger to Mirzachowki will be made with concrete material to ensure its durability. “All the bridges in the way will also be renovated and strengthened. The strengthening work will not require land acquisition, as the RCD has sufficient unused patch of land on both sides,” said Meena.

Officials of RCD said that the work will be executed in two sections, from Muger to Bhagalpur (50.87km) and then Bhagalpur to Mirzachowki (57.25km) at the cost of ₹477.54 crore and ₹566.15 crore respectively. The construction firms, which will rebuild the stretch, will be given the task to maintain it for ten years after completion of the project, including two years within the award of work.

The RCD had prepared the detailed project report (DPR) for strengthening of the road after chief minister Nitish Kumar instructed them to go for a complete makeover of the road after he made an aerial survey in January 2019. The NH wing of RCD will execute the project, the tenders to rope in reputed construction firms will be publicised in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has floated the expression of interest from reputed firms to build a four-lane greenfield road project, parallel to NH 80, from Munger to Mirzachowki. The new road is around 5km sought of the existing alignment of NH 80. Officials said that raiyyats of the land being acquired for the greenfield project were being paid the compensation for acquisition.

About the project

Total length of road: 108km

Project cost: ₹1043.69crore

Proposed width of road: 10 metre with paved shoulder

Classification: Concrete

Segments: Two (50.87 km and 57.25km)

Executing agency: NH wing of RCD