Nitish govt orders magisterial enquiry into Bihar Diwas incident
Soon after nearly 150 children fell ill during an event organised by the state government at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Bihar Diwas, education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Friday said that all the children have been discharged from the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) and the government has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident.
Speaking to the reporters here, Chaudhary said, "All children have returned home after being cured. No child is admitted to PMCH now. We have ordered a Magisterial enquiry into the incident. Whosoever will be found guilty will not be spared, action will be taken against them because the children were our guests. We had invited them to the Bihar Diwas event. This problem should not have happened in any circumstances."
Citing the consultation with the doctors and Superintendent of PMCH, the minister said that the incident could have happened "because of the heat and food".
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
