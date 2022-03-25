Home / Cities / Patna News / Nitish govt orders magisterial enquiry into Bihar Diwas incident
patna news

Nitish govt orders magisterial enquiry into Bihar Diwas incident

Speaking to the reporters here, Chaudhary said, "All children have returned home after being cured. No child is admitted to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) now. We have ordered a Magisterial enquiry into the incident.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(HT_PRINT)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 08:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

Soon after nearly 150 children fell ill during an event organised by the state government at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Bihar Diwas, education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Friday said that all the children have been discharged from the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) and the government has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident.

Speaking to the reporters here, Chaudhary said, "All children have returned home after being cured. No child is admitted to PMCH now. We have ordered a Magisterial enquiry into the incident. Whosoever will be found guilty will not be spared, action will be taken against them because the children were our guests. We had invited them to the Bihar Diwas event. This problem should not have happened in any circumstances."

Citing the consultation with the doctors and Superintendent of PMCH, the minister said that the incident could have happened "because of the heat and food". 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out