Patna: 5 cows dead, 10 others injured after truck turns turtle in Sasaram
The alleged smugglers who hailed from UP had loaded the cows at Khurmabad in Rohtas and were going to West Bengal
Five cows died while 10 others were injured after the truck, they were travelling in turned turtle on GT road in Patna’s Sasaram area on Tuesday.
According to locals, the cows were being smuggled. They even caught a person named Dipak Kumar and handed him over to the police.
Police rescued the injured cows who are being treated with the help of the animal husbandry department, Sasaram Mufassil sub inspector Vikrama Kumar said.
Also Read:17 cows rescued from West Bengal district; were being smuggled, claim police
The alleged smugglers who hailed from UP had loaded the cows at Khurmabad in Rohtas and were going to West Bengal.
Police registered a case under provisions of prevention of cruelty to animals act against the truck owner, driver, cleaner and smugglers and are also conducting raids for their arrest, Kumar said.
Cow slaughter and smuggling is banned in Bihar according to a 1955 Act.
-
Tejashwi's surprise inspection exposes negligence at Patna hospital. Watch
Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav conducted a surprise inspection at three hospitals in Patna late Tuesday night which exposed the worsening state of Patna Medical College Hospital. Yadav, who also holds the health portfolio, schooled the hospital authorities for the lapses in the functioning of PMCH and assured action against the defaulters. The corpses were not placed properly at the mortuary in the hospital and stray animals were also seen roaming in the hospital.
-
Bengaluru floods: More rain likely, ‘orange’ alerts in these Karnataka districts
In Malnad region, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts are likely to see widespread light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains, with the same over coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts. The India Meteorological Department sounded an 'orange' alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts till 8:30 am on Thursday. Sudi in Ron Taluk received 174 mm of rainfall.
-
1,141 burial grounds encroached upon: State to Karnataka HC
The government on Tuesday submitted before the High Court of Karnataka that 1,141 burial grounds have been encroached upon. Of these, 282 encroachments have been removed and 859 encroachments yet to be cleared. A Division Bench of Justice B Veerappa and Justice K S Hamsakala was hearing a civil contempt petition filed by a resident of Bengaluru Mohammed Iqbal. A total of 23,815 burial grounds have been handed over to local authorities.
-
Delhi’s air quality in satisfactory category, partly overcast weather expected
Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Wednesday morning as partly overcast weather was likely with a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 119. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
-
Karnataka minister Umesh Katti dies of heart attack
Karnataka minister Umesh Katti died of a heart attack late on Tuesday night. A record eight-time legislator from the Belagavi district, Katti held several ministerial posts. “He was my close friend...our families have had a relationship for over 40 years. His father, Vishwanath Katti, was close to my father [SR Bommai],” Bommai said. Katti's father also died of a heart attack and forced his early entry into politics.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics