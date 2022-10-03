PMC intensifies chemical fogging to control dengue outbreak in Patna

The Patna municipal corporation (PMC) on Sunday intensified spraying of DDT power, anti-larvae chemical and fogging of malathion mix to control the outbreak of dengue in the capital city.

“Residential premises of all those found infected with dengue are being thoroughly sanitised. Every day, the PMC get the list of those affected with the disease, to carry out sanitisation and intense fogging of malathion mixed with diesel in appropriate proportion for effective control of mosquitos,” said PMC commissioner Animesh Parashar.

A senior officer of the PMC said fogging of malathion mix is being carried across the state capital with the help of 75 vehicles and hand-held machines to control the disease.

“Besides fogging, sanitation staff have been given adequate quantity of DDT and anti-larvae chemical for spraying in waterlogged and slushy areas,” he said.

Also Read: Dengue, Covid have overlapping symptoms, Pune doctors advise caution

A few days back, as many as 125 new cases of dengue were reported on a single day.

According to health department officials, around 1,200 people are reportedly suffering from dengue.

The Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) has in place a facility isolation ward for 30 patients in the hospital in keeping with surge of the cases.

Vector borne disease in-charge of the department Subhash Prasad said Azimabad, Bankipore, Kankarbagh, Bajrangpuri, Sandalpur, Biscomaun colony, Bhikhna Pahadi and Patna City areas have emerged as dengue hotspots.

Meanwhile, the health department has issued an advisory to the people to immediately get themselves tested if they feel feverish and experience pain in their joints.

“Government hospitals have been equipped to carry out pathological test for dengue free of cost,” said a senior physician of PMCH VK Chaudhary, adding that the patients shall get admitted in the hospital for treatment once their platelet counts go down 20,000 level.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON