Raids on Bihar officer linked to sand mafia reveals illegal assets worth crores

Bihar’s economic offences unit (EOU) on Friday claimed to have unearthed illegal assets worth crores, belonging to former Dehri sub divisional officer (SDO) Sunil Kumar Singh, who along with 17 others including two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and four deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was suspended on July 27 for allegedly aiding and abetting illegal sand mining mafias in four districts of Bihar.

The EOU conducted searches at Singh’s ancestral house at Gazipur, flats in Patna, along with the office and residences of his wife, who was earlier posted as Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Paliganj in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The EoU had registered the case against Sunil on Thursday alleging he is likely to have amassed disproportionate assets worth ₹1.5 crore. People aware of the developments said the EoU raids revealed that the suspended SDO was involved in real estate business in Bihar and outside. Incriminating documents related to investments in banks, post offices, stocks, property, gold and silver were also seized during the raids, people mentioned above said.