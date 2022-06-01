RJD MLAs back Tejashwi as Lalu’s political heir
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislators in Bihar have passed a resolution authorising their party chief Lalu Prasad’s younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is leader of opposition in the state and a former deputy chief minister, to take decisions related to the party’s strategy in handling various issues, party insiders said.
The decision, which effectively formalises 32-year-old Yadav’s de facto status as his father’s political heir, was taken at a meeting on Tuesday late evening, which was also attended by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, his eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti and his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav.
RJD’s principal secretary general and MLA Alok Kumar Mehta said the resolution was passed with an aim to ensure smooth running of party affairs and swift decision making in matters of legislative affairs and other burning issues, be it caste census, inflation, education and other matters.
Mehta, however, dismissed suggestions of a change of guard at the party’s helm. “It is fact that RJD chief is unwell and Tejashwi has been steering the party on many fronts. But not much should be read about it as Lalu Prasad continues to be head of the party,” he said.
Nevertheless, the decision has triggered some murmurings in the party, with a few senior leaders calling it a violation of party constitution. “All policy matters can only be taken by the party’s national executive and national council. These two bodies can pass resolutions. The state legislature meeting cannot pass any such resolution. If Tejashwi takes all decisions, what will Lalu Prasad do?” asked a former minister and senior party leader considered close to the RJD chief. The leader, who wasn’t willing to be named, had skipped Tuesday’s meeting.
President of RJD’s state unit, Jagdanand Singh, was cautious. “People of Bihar have already accepted the leadership of Tejashwi. The role RJD has in Bihar for next 30 years would be fulfilled by Tejashwi, who is prepared to lead the party and also grooming a new set of leaders who would be assisting him in the long journey,” Singh said.
The first move to project Tejashwi as political heir to the RJD chief was made way back in November 2017 during the party’s national council meeting, where a resolution was passed declaring him as the chief ministerial face of the party.
