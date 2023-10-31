News / Cities / Patna News / Rlys to run 74 pairs of trains to handle festive rush for Bihar

Rlys to run 74 pairs of trains to handle festive rush for Bihar

BySubhash Pathak, Patna
Oct 31, 2023

Regular trains already booked to their capacities till Chhath and airfares shooting up beyond the reach for many.

The East Central Railway (ECR) has decided to run 74 pairs of special trains to different destinations in Bihar from various places across the country to deal with huge rush of devotees returning home to celebrate Diwali and Chhath festivals.

Senior officials inspect a ghat in Patna ahead of Chhath. (Santosh Kumar/HT)
The special trains include Vande Bharat express and Rajdhani express to clear rush of Bihar-bound passengers from Delhi.

People are desperately looking for festive specials to return home in view of regular trains already booked to their capacities till Chhath and airfares shooting up beyond the reach for many.

Diwali is being celebrated on November 12 and Chhath festival will commence from November 17.

The air tickets on Mumbai-Patna and Delhi-Patna routes are selling at 7,000-15,500 on various dates.

Birendra Kumar, chief public relations officer, ECR, said Delhi-Patna special Vande Bharat train (02252) will run on November 11, 14 and 16 from Delhi with 16 coaches, including the executive class compartments. “Fares for Vande Bharat and Rajdhani will be decided and booking will start soon,” said the CPRO.

According to the ECR official, the special trains will continue to ply till the end of November to ensure return of those coming to Bihar for the auspicious festivals. “Additional coaches may be attached with the regular trains to ensure travel for those on the waiting list. Bihar-bound special trains are expected to make about 2,000 rounds to cater to the rush of passengers,” he said.

The railways has also resorted to crowd management system to deal with huge rush of passengers. Automatic ticket vending machines have been installed at important railway stations, which are under pressure due to Bihar-bound passengers. Besides, help desks are being created to facilitate smooth journey for the people, officials said.

Ramesh Datta, a Patna resident and a frequent flyer, said airfares would go up to 25,000 to 30,000 as the festival draws nearer. “Air tickets to Darbhanga from Delhi and Bengaluru are already exorbitantly high, forcing people to weigh other options,” he said.

    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

