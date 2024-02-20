Six candidates unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha from Bihar

All the six candidates for the Rajya Sabha were unanimously elected on Tuesday, as there were no other candidate in fray for the six seats falling vacant from Bihar in April. JD-U candidate Sanjay Jha was the first to get his certificate from the returning officer. (ANI photo)

Two seats have gone to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) each, while one each went to the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) and the Congress after scrutiny of applications on Tuesday, which was the last day for withdrawing candidature.

There will be no election on February 27.

JD-U candidate Sanjay Jha was the first to get his certificate from the returning officer at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat.

Later, Manoj Jha and Sanjay Yadav of the RJD and the Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh also arrived to collect their certificates.

BJP candidates Bhim Singh and Dharhsheela Gupta also received their certificates.

Of the six seats falling vacant, two are, at present, with the JD-U (former JD-U president Bashishth Narayan Singh and Aneel Hegde) and one with the BJP (Sushil Kumar Modi).

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has sent new entrants to Rajya Sabha, while the Grand Alliance (GA) has retained two - Manoj Kumar Jha and Akhilesh Prasad Singh - and dropped RJD’s Ashfaq Karim for Sanjay Yadav.