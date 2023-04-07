Home / Cities / Patna News / Speeding car runs into group of women in Bihar’s Gopalganj, 2 dead: Police

By Sandeep Bhaskar
Apr 07, 2023

A car in Bihar hit a group of women watching a wedding procession, killing two and injuring three. The driver fled the scene and police are searching for them.

BETTIAH: A speeding car in Bihar’s Gopalganj on Thursday ran into a group of five women who were watching a wedding procession pass their locality, killing two of them. Police said three women sustained injuries and are beiing treated at a local hospital.

Bishambhpur police station chief Amrendra Kumar Sah said the accident took place in Laxmipur village.

Sah said one woman died on the spot, the other succumbed to her injuries at a government hospital. He added that the two victims were identified as Ramavati Devi (60) and Lalita Devi (61).

Villagers said the women were on a cot, watching the wedding procession when the car hit them.

Police said the vehicle was seized but the driver ran from the spot. “We have handed over the body to the family member after postmortem. Search for the driver of the vehicle is on,” said SHO Sah.

In another accident, two police sub-inspectors travelling in a car were injured when they crashed into a wall in Gopalganj’s Khadahi village while trying to avoid hitting a motorcyclist.

