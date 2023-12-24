Tejashwi condemns DMK MP Maran’s controversial remark on Hindi speakers

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday condemned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member of Parliament (MP) Dayanidhi Maran’s controversial remark on Hindi-speaking people, saying that leaders from other states should refrain from making such statements against people of other states and such outbursts is totally unacceptable. Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses a Rajya Yuva Mahotsav function in Patna on Sunday. (ANI)

In a video surfaced on social media, Maran purportedly said that those who study only Hindi in Uttar Pradsh and Bihar build houses, sweep roads and clean toilets in Tamil Nadu while those knowing English in Tamil Nadu get fat salaries in IT sector.

Reacting to it, Tejashwi said DMK, the party of M Karunanidhi, believes in social justice.

“First, I must say, DMK believes in social justice. If any leader of that party has said something about the people of UP and Bihar, then it is condemnable. We do not agree with it. The labourers from UP and Bihar are demanded all over the country. If people from Bihar and UP do not go to other states, it would affect economic activity. People should understand it. But to speak disparagingly of the entire populace of Bihar and UP is reprehensible. If any such statement has come forth, then we condemn it,” the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said on the sidelines of a Rajya Yuva Mahotsav in Patna.

“But if he has made such a statement that people of Bihar and UP clean drains, then I feel, it is highly condemnable. I feel, leaders from other states of any party should refrain from making such statements,” he added.

Incidentally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked the INDIA bloc over Maran’s remarks.

“ This is a well-planned strategy and no coincidence. After DMK MP Senthil Kumar’s objectionable statement, now DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has made objectionable and derogatory statements against Hindi speaking north Indians. For DMK , it has become a habit but the reason why Congress and other party of INDI alliance is not saying anything is because they are perhaps in it together,” BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said.

DMK parliamentarian S Senthilkumar had triggered a controversy for describing Hindi heartland as “gaumutra states” during his speech in the Lok Sabha on December 6. Chief minister M K Stalin condemned his remarks after it was expunged.

Stalin’s son and Tamil Nadu sports minister Udayanidhi Stalin, had also stirred a nationwide controversy by arguing for the “eradication” of Sanathana Dharma, on the grounds that it promoted inequality. Allies of the DMK had distanced themselves from junior Stalin’s position.

The row over Maran’s remark has also come at a time when there are reports of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U), a constituent of the INDIA bloc, being upset over another ally, Trinamool Congress (TMC) pushing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s name as the prime ministerial candidate in the last meeting of the alliance held in New Delhi on December 19.

The JD(U) has, however, denied reports that CM Kumar is upset over the way some allies proposed the name of a potential PM face for the bloc.

Significantly, the JD(U), has not made any official comment on Maran’s remark.