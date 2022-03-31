Three Bihar towns top Niti Aayog list of aspirational districts
Three towns in Bihar — Katihar, Gaya and Muzaffarpur — have been ranked on top of the list of aspirational districts classified by the Niti Aayog for their performance on the basis of delta score for the month ending February this year.
Khagaria managed to get on the 7th position with composite score of 46.6 in February, which is awarded to each aspirational district for their transformation on monthly basis.
Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, who is also minister of the urban development department, said that 13 districts of Bihar had improved their performance in transformational sector and thereby managed to be included among the 100 out of 112 districts. “Majority of the districts will undergo major change in terms of urban amenities and other infrastructures and scale up remarkably in the next ranking of the Niti Aayog,” said Prasad.
Katihar, which also happens to be the home district of the deputy CM, got the delta score of 3.705 and comprehensive score of 55.9 on different aspects of development and stood on the top. Likewise, Gaya and Muzaffarpur received delta score of 3.405 and 3.112 and overall score of 48 and 52.5 got the 2nd and 3rd position respectively.
Bihar joins elite club for Budget spending
Prasad hosted a “laddu” party for the staff and officials the finance department on Thursday to celebrate a remarkable feat of spending more than ₹2 lakh crore in the 2021-22 fiscal, which ended today.
“It’s a matter of privilege for the state to have entered the club of top five major states, which spending exceeded ₹2 lakh crore this fiscal,” said Prasad, who also holds the finance department.
Bihar had total budge size of ₹2.18 lakh crore for the fiscal 2021-22 and the state government managed to increase the annual spending this fiscal by 21% as compared to the last year.
Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are the other states, which could spend more than ₹2 lakh this fiscal. Bihar managed to achieve this feat owing to robust financial management that offset the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent slowdown in all round activities.
Centre tightens rules for surrender of environmental clearances
Mumbai: In a first, the union environment ministry has laid down a standard operating procedure for project proponents hoping to surrender environmental clearances for projects that failed to take off. The procedure was laid down in an office memorandum (OM) dated March 28, a copy of which has been seen by the Hindustan Times.
Sonbhadra DM suspended over allegations of 'corruption'
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended Sonbhadra District Magistrate T K Shibu, who is facing allegations of corruption related to mining in the district and laxity during election duty, according to official sources. The UP government in a statement said, "The Sonbhadra district magistrate has been suspended for irregularities while discharging his duty and for laxity in resolving issues related to the public." Chandra Vijay Singh has been made the new DM of Sonbhadra.
Maha mulling rollback of its decision to allot flats to legislators
Mumbai: After widespread criticism, the state government is mulling a rollback of its decision to give low-cost Mhada flats to legislators. State housing minister Jitendra Awhad had on March 24 announced that 300 flats are being built in Goregaon on a plot owned by Mhada for the legislators elected from outside Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Following widespread criticism, the housing minister had clarified that the flats will not be free and will cost ₹70 lakh.
Yogi Adityanath asks heads of selection boards to provide 10,000 government jobs in 100 days
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday set a target of providing 10,000 government jobs to youths in 100 days. He issued the directive at a meeting with the chairpersons of selection boards. All the selection boards will coordinate with the state home department before conducting all recruitment examinations, Yogi Adityanath said. Monitoring should be done to maintain the integrity of recruitment examinations, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
RSS leader takes dalits, tribals to Kashi Vishwanath temple for prayers
Senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh functionary Indresh Kumar on Thursday led a group of dalits, including women, and tribal people in offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The group of 51 first gathered at Subhash Bhavan in Lamahi on the outskirts of Varanasi. Then, they reached the Kashi Vishwanath temple with RSS leader Indresh Kumar and Sriram Panth chief Rajiv Shriguru. Dalits are protectors of the Sanatan Dharma, Shriguru said.
