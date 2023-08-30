Seven members of a family, including four women and two children, were killed and four were injured critically when a speeding SUV rammed into a parked container on GT Road (NH19) near Pakhnari under Shivsagar police station limits of Rohtas district in south Bihar in the wee hours of Wednesday. Bihar: Seven of a family killed as car rams into parked container in Rohtas

All 12 passengers were close relatives and residents of Bamhaur village in adjacent Kaimur district. They were returning home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan festival from Bodh Gaya when the incident took place. According to the police, the driver dozed off while on the wheel around 3.30am.

A rescue team of the National highway authority of India rushed to the site of the accident, and pulled out the mangled SUV from the container and admitted the critically injured to Sadar hospital in Sasaram.

Shivsagar police sent the bodies to Sasaram for postmortem examination, additional SHO Sanjay Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Arvind Kumar Sharma (45), his wife Rani Premlata (42), their daughter and son, sisters Chandani Kumari (20) and Tara Kumari (22), and grandmother Rajmati Devi (60).

The injured passengers were referred to a Varanasi hospital and are said to be very critical. The container has been seized.

