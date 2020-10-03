Police arrest four ‘terrorists’, claim to avert terror strike in Delhi

cities

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:15 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have averted a possible “terror strike” in the national Capital by arresting four men, who are residents of Kashmir, from ITO in central Delhi. Police said they have recovered 120 bullets and four sophisticated pistols from the four men, who had travelled to Delhi from Kashmir in a Baleno car bearing Jammu and Kashmir’s registration number.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said the “radicalised Kashmiri youths” were camping in Delhi for the past few days on the directions of their handler and the current chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind.

“The group was planning a terror strike, including in Delhi after collecting huge cache of arms and ammunition. The timely arrest of the four men has averted a possible terror strike,” DCP Kushwah said.

The police, however, did not specify details of the terror strike that the four were allegedly going to execute.

“The arrested men claim they were yet to receive the instructions from their handler regarding the type of terror strike and the place in the city,” a special cell officer associated with the operation said, requesting anonymity.

Police said one of the arrested persons, Ishfaq Majeed Koka,28, is the elder brother of Burhan Majeed Koka alias Chhota Burhan, former chief of al Qaeda’s Kashmir module ‘Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind’ who was killed along with his two aides in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian in April this year, police said.

Police identified the other three as Altaf Ahmad Dar,25, Mushtaq Ahmad Gani,27 and Aaqib Shafi,22. Shafi is the cousin of the Koka brothers.

DCP Kushwah said that on Friday, the special cell team received information that the suspects were residing in Delhi for past few days. Kushwah said police had information that the men had collected huge cache of arms-ammunition and that they would be visiting the area in and around ITO and Daryaganj.

“Our team immediately laid a trap near ITO. The team members spotted the car the suspects were travelling in. The suspects were arrested after police vehicles cornered the car,” said the DCP.

According to Kushwah, after Burhan Koka’s killing in the encounter in April, his brother Ishfaq was approached by the cadres of Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind to work for the cause of their terrorist outfit and established contact through end-to-end encrypted applications. Ishfaq was indoctrinated by the present chief of the outfit to work for the cause of Jihad, said Kushwah.

Ishfaq further motivated and indoctrinated Altaf, who works in a garments shop as a salesman. He also “radicalised his cousin Aaqib Shafi”, who is presently pursuing bachelor in engineering course (Computer Science) from Jammu. Altaf then motivated Mushtaq, a taxi driver in Srinagar, to join them, the DCP said.

“The four came to Delhi on September 27 on the instructions of their handler and checked in a hotel in Paharganj. Their handler also transferred money to their bank account for buying arms and ammunition. Their handler had promised them to formally induct them in the Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind, if they successfully executed the terror strike,” said the officer, who requested anonymity.

Officials said they were interrogating the arrested men to identify and nab their handler and the person who delivered the guns to them in Delhi.